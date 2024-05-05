CBSE Results 2024: Class 10, 12 board results likely to be declared after May 20

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 12:50 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that CBSE Class 10 and 12 board results will likely be declared after May 20, 2024.

The board made the announcement through its official website and said, "CBSE Board results for class X and XII are likely to be declared after May 20, 2024."

The results for both class 10 and class 12 are expected to be declared on the same day.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The CBSE has changed the assessment and evaluation pattern for classes XI and XII from the academic year 2024-25, with more weightage given to competency-focused questions in the theory examination.

The weightage of the constructed response questions (short answer questions and long answers type questions) in the theory examination has been reduced to 30 per cent from the existing 40 per cent, as per the circular issued by CBSE dated April 3.

The changes were introduced to align the assessment and evaluation practices with NEP 2020 for the academic session 2024-25.

The CBSE said that competency-based questions assess the application of concepts in real-life situations.

"The main emphasis of the Board was to create an educational ecosystem that would move away from rote memorization and towards learning that is focused on developing the creative, critical and systems thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century," the circular said.

ALSO READ