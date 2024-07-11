Bangladeshi police charge 26 people with destroying a swath of mangrove forest

Image used for illustrative purpose only. Mangrove forest in the Sundarbans near Khulna, some 350km south west of Dhaka.—AFP FILE

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 5:13 PM

Bangladeshi police have charged 26 people with destroying a swath of mangrove forest that protects the low-lying nation from storm surge waters exacerbated by climate change, environmental officers said on Thursday.

"They have destroyed parts of a unique ecosystem, which has been declared as an ECA (Ecologically Critical Area)," Jamir Uddin, a deputy director of the environment department, said.

Uddin said it was "one of the largest environmental cases" the agency had tackled.

The men are accused of felling about 560 acres of the southeastern Sonadia coastal forest, close to Bangladesh's border with Myanmar, to turn it into commercial shrimp and salt farms.

"They face charges under the country's environmental laws and could be sentenced to 10 years in jail if convicted," Sonadia police station chief Sukanta Chakrabarty said.

Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo, the country's largest Bengali daily, said at least 2.3 million trees were felled to clear an area for at least 45 shrimp and salt farms.

Several of those charged are officials from the ruling Awami League party, Chakrabarty said.

Charges were filed against the men on Tuesday.

Shrimp is one of Bangladesh's major exports. To raise shrimps, farmers divert sea water into their farms, making the land unfit for other crops.

Bangladesh is at the forefront of the world's climate crisis, with cyclones and floods becoming more frequent and powerful, according to scientists.

Mangroves are trees that grow mainly in seawater or brackish water along coastlines and tidal rivers.