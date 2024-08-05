Bangladesh: Widespread internet shutdown after deadly protests: service provider

Siman was convicted based on videos he had shot of himself stealing valuables, cash, electronics as well as weapons, according to Czech radio
Internet access in Bangladesh was widely restricted Monday, service providers and monitors said, a day after the deadliest demonstrations in more than a month of anti-government protests.
Internet outage monitor NetBlocks reported "high impact to mobile networks", while an internet gateway company that sells wholesale bandwidth to service providers said "broadband and mobile internet were shut down".
The overall death toll from clashes in Bangladesh has risen to at least 300 people, after 94 died Sunday in the deadliest day in weeks of anti-government demonstrations, according to an AFP tally.
Jaishankar confirms Hasina is in India, where she fled on Monday as protesters stormed her palace
Use of language such as a 'civil war' is in no way acceptable, says Justice Minister Heidi Alexander
Anwar's posts included a video showing the premier on a phone call with a Hamas official, offering his condolences
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week
Since last September, cases have surged in Congo due to a strain of the virus, which has recently been detected in nearby African countries
Earlier, the UK government urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately
Unrest related to misinformation about a mass stabbing that killed three young girls earlier this week has spread to multiple towns and cities