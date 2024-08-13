Bangladesh unrest: Indian Coast Guard deploys aircraft, hovercraft for maritime border surveillance

Activists of the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement gather at the University of Dhaka's Teacher Student Center (TSC), demanding the capital punishment for Bangladeshi former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the deaths of students during anti-quota protests, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 5:02 PM

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG)'s aircraft and hovercrafts along with other vessels are carrying out surveillance operations along the maritime boundary with Bangladesh to prevent an illegal influx into India amid escalating unrest and the collapse of the government in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is experiencing a volatile political situation, with Sheikh Hasina resigning from the post of Prime Minister on August 5 amid mounting protests. The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, evolved into anti-government demonstrations.

In response to the heightened tensions in the neighbouring country, the ICG has strengthened security along the international maritime boundary line to prevent any illegal intrusions into India.

ICG Deputy Director General Anupam Rai said on Monday that security measures have been intensified to address potential threats.

"After the political unrest in Bangladesh, Indian Coast Guard has enhanced its patrolling and surveillance along the international maritime boundary line...To prevent any hostile act and illegal intrusion we have beefed up the security, positioned two to three ships...Sunderban Creek areas are being patrolled by our air cushion vessels and interceptor boats," Rai told ANI.

He further explained that the Sunderban Creek areas are under close observation, with air cushion vessels and interceptor boats on constant patrol.

The ICG's coastal surveillance radars at Haldia, Paradeep, and Gopalpur are operating 24/7, continuously scanning India's close coasts for any signs of illegal activity.