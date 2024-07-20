Bangladesh student protests: PM cancels foreign travel amid unrest

Dominguez, who has Xeroderma Pigmentosum, wears protective clothing and uses a UV meter to avoid severe sunburns
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has cancelled plans to leave the country on Sunday for diplomatic visits to Spain and Brazil, her press secretary told AFP.
"She has cancelled her Spain and Brazil tours due to the prevailing situation, Nayeemul Islam Khan told AFP on Saturday.
Student protests erupted in Bangladesh against preferential hiring rules for government jobs. These jobs have quotas that prioritise women, residents of less developed districts and other disadvantaged cohorts, thus giving merit a back-seat.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
On Saturday, Bangladeshi police fired live rounds at protesters in the capital Dhaka, an AFP journalist at the scene saw.
At least one person was wounded among thousands present in the residential neighbourhood of Rampura for the demonstration, held in defiance of a government curfew.
On Friday, telecommunication lines were disrupted and a "nation-scale" internet shutdown continued to be enforced, according to global web monitor NetBlocks. Protesters also set fire to government buildings.
Bangladeshi expats in the UAE told Khaleej Times that they were growing anxious as violent clashes between protesters and police raged back home, with no way to contact their families.
Protests began on July 1 with university pupils blocking major roads and railway lines in big cities around the country to draw attention to their demands.
Violence escalated on Thursday, the deadliest day of the protests so far, with 32 people killed. This week's violence has killed at least 105 people so far, according to an AFP count of victims reported by hospitals.
On the same day, the curfew was imposed and the military was called in, following police failure to quell the unrest.
(With inputs from AFP)
ALSO READ:
Dominguez, who has Xeroderma Pigmentosum, wears protective clothing and uses a UV meter to avoid severe sunburns
It was a flawless plan by the supreme leader which guaranteed the survival of the Islamic Republic, according to pro-reform analyst Saeed Laylaz
Researchers say there are approximately 1,000 Siamese crocodiles worldwide, including around 300 individuals in the wild in Cambodia
The vote could be key to who calls the shots in French politics for years to come
The mobile robot was originally planned to launch in 2023 and Nasa had hoped it would venture into the Moon's permanently shadowed craters
Protesters marched to the California theme park's perimeter, where they tried to set up for speeches but were told by security to move
Authorities in the Donetsk region say they are constructing underground wards at a hospital in the town of Pokrovsk
The crossing is popular with tourists travelling to Greece by car — with as many as 20,000 people passing through this section of the border daily