Bangladesh says UN to probe 'atrocities' committed during unrest

Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 1:35 PM

A United Nations team will travel to Bangladesh to investigate "atrocities" committed during the unrest that toppled premier Sheikh Hasina last week, the country's interim government said in a statement Thursday.

"The United Nations is sending a UN fact finding team next week to probe atrocities committed during the Student Revolution in July and early this month," the statement said.

It added that the move had been discussed between UN human rights chief Volker Turk and interim Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus during a phone call late Wednesday.

The statement said the fact-finding mission would be tasked with investigating "widespread human rights abuses".