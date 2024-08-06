Bangladesh remains in flux as students issue deadline to dissolve parliament

According to the foreign ministry, as many as 10,000 Swedish nationals may have travelled to Lebanon this summer
Bangladesh's protesting students leaders demanded on Tuesday that parliament be dissolved and warned of a "strict programme" if their deadline was not met, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.
Nahid Islam, one of the key organisers of the student movement against Hasina, said in a video on Facebook with three other leaders that parliament should be dissolved by 3pm on Tuesday and asked "revolutionary students to be ready" if that did not happen.
Bangladesh's army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman was due to meet student leaders at 0600 GMT to discuss the formation of an interim government that is expected to hold elections soon after it takes over. Zaman had announced Hasina's resignation on Monday.
It was not immediately clear if the meeting had taken place and if the students' deadline to dissolve parliament came after the meeting.
Earlier on Tuesday, some normalcy returned to the capital Dhaka, although traffic was lighter than usual and few schools reopened with thin attendance after closing down in mid-July as protests against quotas in government jobs morphed into a broad campaign against Hasina's rule.
About 300 people were killed and thousands injured in the violence that ripped through the country.
Student leaders, who spearheaded the movement for Hasina to resign, said they want Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus as the chief adviser to the interim government and a spokesperson for Yunus said he has agreed to their demand.
