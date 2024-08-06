Bangladesh parliament dissolved after month-long student protests

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 1:39 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 1:44 PM

Bangladesh's president dissolved parliament on Tuesday, a key demand of student protesters who led demonstrations that ousted longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina, a statement read.

"The president has dissolved parliament," Shiplu Zaman, press secretary of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, said in a statement.

The announcement came hours after protesting student leaders set a deadline to dissolve parliament and warned a "strict programme" would be launched if their deadline is not met.

