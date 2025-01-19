Bangladesh medics arrested over death during 2024 revolution

Students hold the "March for Unity" rally demanding proclamation of the July Revolution and to mark the uprising that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and to remember the more than 1,000 killed in the violence at the Central Shaheed Minar, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 31, 2024. — Reuters file

Five Bangladeshi health workers have been arrested on murder charges after a social media post accused them of failing to provide aid to a man who died during last year's revolution, a prosecutor said Sunday.

The case, which has generated widespread attention after the Facebook post resulted in criticism online of the medics, concerns the death of a rickshaw puller, Mohammed Ismail.

Hospital workers say the five are innocent and that they risked their lives repeatedly to help wounded protesters.

More than 800 people died in the student-led demonstrations that culminated in the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5, according to the interim authorities who subsequently took power.

Ismail was shot in the head on July 19, 2024 during a police crackdown in the Rampura suburb of the capital Dhaka, local media reported at the time.

A Facebook post showed his bloodied body on the entrance steps of the Delta Health Care Hospital.

"We saw a post on social media," chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam, from Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), told AFP.

The five -- doctor Sadi Bin Shams and four others including nurses -- were arrested late on Friday.

"These individuals allegedly denied Ismail access to treatment, leaving him unattended for four hours," Islam said.

But hospital director Saiful Islam Selim described how the medics had repeatedly defied police orders not to help wounded protesters.

The area around the hospital was "a battleground" during the revolution, he said, and police and members of the then-ruling party, the Awami League, "ordered us not to treat any protesters", he said.