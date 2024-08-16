E-Paper

Bangladesh: Indian PM Modi offers 'support' to interim leader Yunus

The comments were made following a phone call between Modi and the Nobel laureate, who is heading the caretaker administration

By AFP

Photo: AFP file
Photo: AFP file

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 6:56 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered on Friday support to the interim leader of neighbouring Bangladesh, who took power after New Delhi's autocratic ally Sheikh Hasina resigned.

The comments were made following a phone call between Modi and Bangladesh's Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who is heading the caretaker administration formed after ex-prime minister Hasina fled to India.


Hasina's fall has raised concerns in New Delhi, which has key investments and close security ties with its eastern neighbour.

Modi "reaffirmed India's support for democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Hasina's 15-year rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

