Bangladesh ex-PM and opposition leader Khaleda Zia freed, says party

This comes a day after orders to release her were given following the military taking control

By AFP

Photo: Reuters
Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 1:50 PM

Bangladesh's ex-prime minister Khaleda Zia has been released from years of house arrest after her bitter enemy Sheikh Hasina was ousted as premier, her party said Tuesday.

"She is now freed", a Bangladesh National Party (BNP) party spokesman, A.K.M Wahiduzzaman, told AFP, a day after orders to release her were given following the military taking control.


