Bangladesh court orders arrest warrant for ex-leader Sheikh Hasina

Photo: AFP file

A Bangladeshi court on Thursday ordered an arrest warrant for exiled ex-leader Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August after she was toppled from power by a student-led revolution.

"The court has... ordered the arrest of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and to produce her in court on November 18," Mohammad Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, told reporters on Thursday.

Hasina has been sheltering near Delhi since she fled in August.

The ousted prime minister's son and adviser, Sajeeb Wazed, earlier told Reuters that Hasina was ready to face trial at home, a demand made by students who led the uprising.

When asked when Hasina might return home, Wazed said: "That will be up to her."