UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

At least four dead in Georgia landslide

Heavy rains and flooding are fairly common in Georgia, where steep slopes pose a regular risk of landslides

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 12:40 PM

At least four people were killed and five were missing after a landslide in western Georgia, officials said Wednesday.

The landslide happened in the early hours of the morning in the village of Nergeti, some 170 kilometres from the Black Sea nation's capital Tbilisi.

"Rescuers found four bodies and a search operation is underway to find five missing people," the head of Georgia's emergency situations service, Temur Mgebrishvili, told journalists.

President Salome Zurabishvili expressed "deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life in the natural calamity".

"I offer my condolences to the families of victims and hope that those missing will soon be found," she said.

Heavy rains and flooding are fairly common in Georgia, where steep slopes pose a regular risk of landslides.

In August last year, a landslide at a resort town in northwestern Georgia killed 26 people.

In 2008, six people died in a landslide in the southern Black Sea region of Adjara.

ALSO READ:


More news from World