Video: At least 120 passengers killed as plane crashes on runway in South Korea

Photos: Reuters

At least 120 people were killed when an airliner landed without wheels, veering off the runway and erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday, the national fire agency said.

Jeju Air flight 7C2216, arriving from the Thai capital Bangkok with 181 people on board, was attempting to land shortly after 9am (0000GMT) at the airport in the south of the country, South Korea's transport ministry said.

The ministry also confirmed the casualties in the deadliest air accident involving a South Korean airline in nearly three decades.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Two crew members, a man and a woman, were rescued from the tail section of the burning plane, Muan fire chief Lee Jung-hyun told a briefing. The fire was extinguished by 1pm, Lee said.

"Only the tail part retains a little bit of shape, and the rest of (the plane) looks almost impossible to recognise," he said.

Authorities have switched from rescue to recovery operations and because of the force of the impact, are searching nearby areas for bodies possibly thrown from the plane, Lee added.

The two crew were being treated at hospitals with medium to severe injuries, said the head of the local public health centre.

Take a look at the moment the tragedy unfolded on the runway:

Yonhap news agency cited a fire official as saying most of 175 passengers and six crew were presumed dead.

At least 58 bodies have been recovered but that number is not final, another fire official said.

Investigators are looking into bird strikes and weather conditions as possible factors, Lee said. Yonhap cited airport authorities as saying a bird strike may have caused the landing gear to malfunction.

Video shared by local media showed the twin-engine aircraft skidding down the runway with no apparent landing gear before slamming into a wall in an explosion of flame and debris. Other photos showed smoke and fire engulfing parts of the plane.

'Should I say my last words?'

A passenger texted a relative to say a bird was stuck in the wing, agency News1 reported. The person's final message was, "Should I say my last words?"