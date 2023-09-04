Air hostess found with her throat slit at Mumbai flat, housekeeper questioned

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 4:06 PM

A 25-year-old Indian woman was found dead in her flat in Mumbai on y evening, the police said. According to local media reports, the trainee air hostess' throat was slit using a sharp weapon, and the authorities have launched an investigation.

Rupal Ogrey, a native of Chhattisgarh, had arrived in Mumbai in April after being selected by Air India. She lived in the flat with her sister and her boyfriend, but the other two left for their village around eight days ago.

The police have detained a 40-year-old housekeeper in the society in connection with the murder. The officials are currently interrogating him, and the security cameras in the housing society are also being scanned for any clues.

According to an Indian Express report, the woman had a heated argument with Vikram Atwal a few days ago over some issue, and he allegedly killed the woman in a bid to teach her a lesson. The report stated that Atwal also sustained a head injury as the woman had resisted when he tried to attack her.

Rupal's family members had asked her friends in Mumbai to check on her after she did not pick up their calls. When her friends went there, they found the flat locked from inside.

The police were informed who broke into the flat and found Rupal lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

