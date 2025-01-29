ADB approves $500m disaster financing for Philippines

Rescuers paddle their boats along a flooded street amid heavy rains brought by Typhoon Gaemi, in Manila, on July 24, 2024. — AFP file

The Asian Development Bank approved a second $500 million loan for the disaster-prone Philippines on Wednesday, allowing the country quick access to financing during natural calamities or health-related emergencies.

Last year, the Philippines was ranked by the World Economic Forum as the country with the highest risk of suffering from a disaster.

The Southeast Asian country experiences around 20 typhoons and up to 150 earthquakes of at least a 4.0 magnitude annually, the bank said in its funding announcement.

"The Philippines is one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia but is at high risk for earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, typhoons, rising sea levels, and flooding," ADB country director Pavit Ramachandran said in a statement.