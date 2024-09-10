E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince concludes official visit to India

The visit was punctuated by the signing of strategic partnerships between the UAE and Indian entities

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photos: WAM
Photos: WAM

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 9:53 PM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, concluded his official visit to India.

Sheikh Khaled was bid farewell from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation for the Government of Maharashtra, India.


Sheikh Khaled expressed gratitude and appreciation for the warm and generous hospitality received during his visit, which reflected the deep and enduring ties between the UAE and India.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He highlighted the strong historical, social and economic bonds shared by the UAE and India, which are being further advanced by the leadership of the two nations towards broader horizons.

During high-level and comprehensive discussions with Droupadi Murmu, President of India, and Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed that the UAE and India were committed to a future of shared prosperity, driven by economic cooperation and strong cultural ties.

The visit was punctuated by the signing of strategic partnerships between the UAE and Indian entities, representing both the public and private sectors that further extended the successful UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement established in May 2022.

Sheikh Khaled also attended activations that reflected the strong cultural bonds between the UAE and India.

ALSO READ:


More news from World