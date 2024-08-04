E-Paper

8 killed in Bangladesh anti-government protests

Those who were killed had knife cuts and bullet wounds, according to police and doctors

By AFP

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 12:26 PM

Clashes between Bangladeshi protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and pro-government supporters killed at least eight people on Sunday, including with knife cuts and bullet wounds, police and doctors said.

Three were killed in the northern district of Pabna, two in the northern district of Rangpur, two in the capital Dhaka's Munshiganj district and one in the western district of Magura, police officers and doctors at hospitals told AFP.


Rallies against civil service job quotas sparked days of mayhem in July that killed more than 200 people in some of the worst unrest of Hasina's 15-year tenure.


The protests have grown into a wider anti-government movement across the South Asian nation of some 170 million people.

The mass movement includes people from all strata of Bangladesh society, including film stars, musicians and singers, and rap songs calling for people's support have spread widely on social media.

"It is no longer about job quotas," said Sakhawat, a young female protester who gave only one name, as she scrawled graffiti on a wall at a protest site in Dhaka calling Hasina a "killer".

Hasina, 76, has ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and won her fourth consecutive election in January after a vote without genuine opposition.

Her government is accused by rights groups of misusing state institutions to entrench its hold on power and stamp out dissent, including through the extrajudicial killing of opposition activists.

Demonstrations began in early July over the reintroduction of the quota scheme, which reserved more than half of all government jobs for certain groups. It has since been scaled back by Bangladesh's top court.

