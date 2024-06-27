70 injured, 7 in critical condition in Russia passenger train crash

AFP file photo used for illustrative purposes only

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 11:47 AM

Nearly 70 people have sustained injuries after nine coaches from a passenger train went off the tracks in Russia's Komi Republic, RT News reported, citing Russian Railways.

According to the Russia-based news channel, seven people are reported to be in serious condition, but there have been no confirmed deaths so far.

Train 511 was travelling between Vorkuta in north-eastern Komi, above the Arctic Circle, and the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a distance of around 5,000km.

The derailment happened around 6.12pm (local time), near the town of Inta, according to the railway authorities.

"Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene. Measures are being taken to assist passengers," Russian Railways said on Telegram.

"Information about the victims is being clarified. Traffic on the section has been suspended," it added.

Train 511 included a total of 14 carriages with 232 passengers on board, the railway operator said, as per RT News.

According to Russian Railways, the cause of the derailment may have been recent heavy rainfall.