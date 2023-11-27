6-year-old girl kidnapped in Kerala's Kollam; probe underway

The programme was organised as part of CUSAT's tech fest
A six-year-old girl was kidnapped from the Pooyappally area in Kerala's Kollam district on Monday evening, police said.
The police said that the child's mother had also received a ransom call of Rs 5 lakh.
"According to the girl's brother, the kidnappers, suspected to be four in number and including one woman, came in a car and abducted the child while she was going for tuition," the police said.
Kerala Finance Minister, KN Balagopal shared a post on the social networking site, Facebook and said that the police are investigating the matter, adding that all measures are being taken to arrest the accused and save the child.
"The incident of a child kidnapped from Pooyappally, Kollam is shocking. As soon as we came to know about the incident, spoke to the top police officers. The police investigation is going on efficiently. The police are taking all measures to arrest the accused and save the child," the Finance Minister said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
