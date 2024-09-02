6 killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul

The new cabinet is expected to retain the current finance and foreign ministers but will likely see 11 new ministers and deputy ministers, according local media reports
A suicide bomber detonated explosives in the Afghan capital on Monday, police said, killing six people and wounding 13 more.
"This afternoon, a person wearing explosives on his body detonated," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran posted on social media platform X.
"Unfortunately six civilians, including a woman, were killed and 13 others were injured."
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
It took place in the southern Kabul area of Qala-e-Bakhtiar and investigations were ongoing, according to Zadran.
Violence has waned in Afghanistan since the 2021 Taliban takeover ended a two-decade war between foreign forces and the Islamic insurgents.
However the regional chapter of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan, is active in Afghanistan and has regularly targeted civilians, foreigners and Taliban officials with gun and bomb attacks.
