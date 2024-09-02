6 killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 7:39 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 7:43 PM

A suicide bomber detonated explosives in the Afghan capital on Monday, police said, killing six people and wounding 13 more.

"This afternoon, a person wearing explosives on his body detonated," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran posted on social media platform X.

"Unfortunately six civilians, including a woman, were killed and 13 others were injured."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

It took place in the southern Kabul area of Qala-e-Bakhtiar and investigations were ongoing, according to Zadran.