40 Filipinos have 'safely' exited Gaza amid Israeli airstrikes, says President Marcos

Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos said on Wednesday that 40 Filipino nationals have 'safely' left war-torn Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt. He said that they will be taken to Cairo and then brought back to the Philippines within a few days, according to the Inquirer.
Philstar Global, meanwhile, reported that 46 Filipinos had been approved to cross the border into Egypt, of the approximately 136 living in Gaza.
Israel has reportedly 'verbally communicated' to the Philippines that Palestinian spouses of Filipinos will be allowed to leave Gaza, although the written approval has not yet been received by Philippine authorities. There are many Filipino nationals in Gaza who are reluctant to cross the border and return to the Philippines due to fear of leaving their spouses behind.
The Israel-Hamas war has seen four Filipino casualties, according to Philippines media, with two unaccounted for.
