20 Indian universities identified as fake; 8 from Delhi alone

The University Grants Commission of India has declared that 20 universities across states in the country have been identified as fake, and do not have the power to give out degrees.
The full list, available on the UGC website, is below:
Andhra Pradesh
1. Christ New Testament Deemed University
2. Bible Open University of India
Delhi
1. All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
2. Commercial University Ltd.
3. United Nations University
4. Vocational University
5. ADR-Centric Juridical University
6. Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
7. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
8. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
Karnataka
1. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society
Kerala
1. St. John’s University
Maharashtra
1. Raja Arabic University
Puducherry
1. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
Uttar Pradesh
1. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith
2. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy
3. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)
4. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad
West Bengal
1. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
2. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research
According to Indian media sources, the list is released annually by the UGC to ensure students are not scammed into getting fake degrees by institutions that do not have the necessary accreditations. It was also reported that a statement by UGC secretary Manish Joshi says that degrees obtained from the 'universities' on the list are not valid to be used for higher education or employment purposes.
Students have been cautioned to verify the university before they apply to avoid disappointment.
