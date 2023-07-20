2 suicide bombers in Pakistan attack police and government compound, killing 1 and injuring 15

Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, on July 18. — AP file

Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023

Two suicide bombers attacked a sprawling compound housing a police station and government offices in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least one police officer and wounding 15 other people, police and rescue officials said.

The attack occurred in the Bara neighboruhood in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat said. He said part of the compound collapsed after the bombing.

The explosive vest on one of the suicide bombers detonated when police opened fire after coming under attack, Hayat said.

Gunshots were heard after the bombing, said Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the provincial emergency service, and an exchange of gunfire followed. The wounded people included police officers and civilians, officials said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Bara, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but suspicion was likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, which have stepped up attacks in recent months.

The latest attack came hours after Pakistani Taliban shot and killed two police officers and wounded two others in an overnight gun attack at a roadside checkpoint in the city of Peshawar.

The gun attack took place in the Regi Model Town neighborhood, area police chief Arshad Khan said. A search operation was launched to find and apprehend the attackers, who fled the scene in the darkness, he said.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group, or TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack on police in Peshawar in a statement.

The two attacks came two days after a suicide car bomber wounded six soldiers and two civilians by targeting a truck carrying security forces in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, issued a stern warning last Friday after two militant attacks killed 12 Pakistani soldiers in the country’s southwestern Baluchistan province, which also borders Afghanistan.