Pilgrims among 18 dead in minibus collision in Iraq

A collision between two minibuses killed 18 people, mostly Iranian pilgrims, north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, medical officials said on Saturday.

The "horrible accident" occurred between Dujail and Samarra, state news agency INA said, citing Khaled Burhan, director of health services in Salaheddin province.

The minibuses crashed into each other shortly before midnight Friday, leaving 18 people dead and 15 injured, a medical official in Salaheddin told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the press.

One of the drivers was believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, the same source said, citing the accounts of witnesses.

Among the dead were 14 Iranians, two Afghans and two people yet to be identified, another hospital official said, also speaking on condition of anonymity.

The dead included the two drivers, said an official from the area's traffic authority.

That official, who also referred to reports of a driver falling asleep, said one of the minibuses had veered into the opposite lane.

