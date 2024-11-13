Wed, Nov 13, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 11, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

14 dead in Pakistan wedding bus crash; bride could be 'only survivor', say rescuers

The accident occurred due to speeding and the driver losing control of the vehicle

Published: Wed 13 Nov 2024, 10:37 AM

Updated: Wed 13 Nov 2024, 10:38 AM

Photo: File

A bus with 25 passengers — who were returning from a wedding — plunged into a river in northern Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan late Tuesday, authorities said. The bride could have been the only survivor.

"There were 25 people in the bus and so far, 14 dead bodies have been recovered while 10 are still missing," rescue official Wazir Asad Ali said, adding he believed the bride was the only survivor. A senior police official in the mountainous region confirmed the incident.

The accident occurred due to speeding and the driver losing control of the vehicle, according to the authorities.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.

Earlier in August, two bus accidents in northeast and southwest Pakistan killed at least 34 people.

(Inputs from AFP, Reuters)

