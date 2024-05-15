1 killed, 12 injured in Afghan air force helicopter crash

Since Friday, the most powerful solar storm to strike our planet in more than two decades has lit up night skies
A helicopter used by the Afghan air force crashed as it attempted an emergency landing in central Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring 12, the defence ministry said.
The Mi17 aircraft encountered "technical issues" as it attempted to recover the bodies of people who had fallen into a river in the central Ghor province, Afghanistan's Taliban-run Ministry of National Defence said in a statement.
The helicopter crashed as it attempted an emergency landing, the ministry added.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Taliban took over Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces in 2021 and inherited a number of aircraft from the forces of the Republican regime it toppled.
It is not clear how many aircraft and what types the Taliban have managed to repair, but Russian Mi17 utility helicopters have often been used in rescue operations — including the recent floods that killed hundreds in the north western part of the country.
ALSO READ:
Since Friday, the most powerful solar storm to strike our planet in more than two decades has lit up night skies
CCTV footage played during the trial showed Kuandyk Bishimbayev punching and kicking his wife, who was later found dead
The new government - the small emirate's 46th - is headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed al-Abdullah al-Sabah
Ukrainian army chief says although the situation is 'complicated', his forces are managing to hold back
American tech companies in general are seen as hostile toward unionisation efforts, notably Amazon
Daniel Duggan's lawyer says his client knew Chinese defence hacker Su Bin as an employment broker for Chinese state aviation company
Eastern parts of the city have been heavily bombarded in recent days, as Israel sent tanks and ground troops into the areas
British foreign secretary says he is in a completely different position to the US