Arab foreign ministers say it's important to 'deal positively' with US Gaza proposal

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt said on Monday it was important to "deal seriously and positively" with a proposal presented by U.S President Joe Biden that would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.
The foreign ministers met virtually to discuss the proposal alongside U.S-Qatari-Egyptian mediating efforts for an Israeli hostages-Palestinian prisoners swap deal that would lead to a permanent ceasefire and sufficient aid entry into Gaza, SPA said.
