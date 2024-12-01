With Angola trip, Biden fulfills his promise to visit sub-Saharan Africa

US President Joe Biden meets with Angola's President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on November 30 last year. Reuters File Photo

Outgoing US President Joe Biden is headed to the southern African country of Angola this week, fulfilling a key promise in a bid to shore up ties with the continent.

Biden, who will stay in capital city Luanda from Monday to Wednesday, will be the first US president to visit the oil-rich country since it won independence from Portugal in 1975.

With the trip, Biden will finally be fulfilling a promise made in late 2022 to visit sub-Saharan Africa. He will also be seeking to boost the US presence on the continent in the face of rising investment by China.

The lame-duck president, who is set to hand over the White House to Donald Trump on January 20, had originally planned to go in October, but had to reschedule due to Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida.

"This is not too little, too late," a senior US official said in an interview with reporters. "I think that after years of being off the field, President Biden has put us back on."

In Luanda, Biden will discuss various US investments in the region, starting with the "Lobito Corridor," a major rail project linking Angola's port of Lobito to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with a branch line extending to Zambia.

The 800-mile project, funded by the United States and the European Union and described by Biden as "the biggest US rail investment in Africa ever," -- strategically links the port with cobalt and copper mines, key raw material for smartphone batteries and other tech manufacturing.

Biden is also set to meet Angolan President Joao Lourenco and give a speech on public health, agriculture, military cooperation and cultural heritage preservation.

"Despite President Biden being on his way out of the White House, he will be representing the US with all its geopolitical and geo-economic weight," said Heitor Carvalho, an economist at Lusiada University in Luanda.

Human rights organisations have urged Biden to raise Angola's human rights record on his trip.

According to a recent report by human rights NGO Amnesty International, Angolan police have killed at least 17 protesters, including one minor, as part of a long-running crackdown on dissent.

The nonprofit also urged Biden to demand that Angola "immediately release five government critics arbitrarily detained for more than a year."

"President Biden has never shied away from talking about challenges to democracy, his commitment to democracy," the senior US official said.

Biden is also concerned, however, with reasserting US ambitions in Africa in the face of encroaching influence by China.