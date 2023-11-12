UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

White House advisor says US wants to resume military ties with China

Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping face-to-face for the first time in a year on Wednesday

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 5:34 PM

US President Joe Biden is determined to see the re-establishment of military-to-military ties with China, White House National security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday during an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" program.

Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping face-to-face for the first time in a year on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

ALSO READ:


More news from World