White House advisor says US wants to resume military ties with China

Published: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 5:34 PM

US President Joe Biden is determined to see the re-establishment of military-to-military ties with China, White House National security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday during an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" program.

Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping face-to-face for the first time in a year on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

