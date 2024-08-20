'We have him on the run now': Hillary Clinton takes jab at Donald Trump at Democratic Convention

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday. AFP

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 2:58 PM

Hillary Clinton spoke Monday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and made a scathing attack on former US President Donald Trump, saying that the Democrats now have 'him on the run', as she appreciated Kamala Harris' leadership.

Clinton took centerstage and praised Harris' leadership. "Kamala cares, cares about kids and families, cares about America. Donald only cares about himself," Clinton said.

"On her first day in court, Kamala said five words that still guide her: 'Kamala Harris, for the people.' That is something that Donald Trump will never understand. So it is no surprise, is it, that he is lying about Kamala's record. He's mocking her name and her laugh -- it sounds familiar. But we have him on the run now," Clinton said.

The crowd at the convention began chanting "lock him up!" as former Secretary of State Clinton began describing Donald Trump's legal travails.

"Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial, and when he woke up, he made his own kind of history -- the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions!" she said. The democrats then began chanting "Lock him up!" harkening back to chants made by Trump's fans about Clinton during their 2016 face-off.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton salutes the attendees as she steps off stage after speaking on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday. AFP

When she, the crowd responded with chants of "lock him up!" -- an ironic repurposing of the chants Trump supporters used against Clinton eight years ago. She smiled and nodded before moving on.

"So no matter what the polls say, we can't let up. We can't get driven down in crazy conspiracy rabbit holes. We have to fight for the truth. We have to fight for Kamala as she will fight for us," she added.

Together, we put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling," Hillary Clinton said in her DNC speech.

"On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as our 47th president of the United States."

"Together, we put a lot of cracks in the highest hardest glass ceiling. And tonight, tonight, [we are] so close to breaking through once and for all," Clinton said.

Attendees use their phones as former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stands onstage during Day one of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Monday. REUTERS She also urged her party not to give up the goal of shattering one of America's last glass ceilings: the election of a woman to the presidency. she hopes will do what she couldn't -- become the first female president. "The future is here!" Clinton said, adding "I wish my mother and Kamala's mother could see it. They would say: 'Keep going'." The Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicked off in Chicago on Monday. Former US President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, which will focus on the theme "A Bold Vision for the Future." On Wednesday, under the theme "A Fight for Freedom," former President Bill Clinton and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi of California will address the convention, according to a source familiar with the schedule. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are also expected to speak this week, DNC officials said.

Mike Waltz, Kamala Harris's running mate, is expected to take the stage on Wednesday to officially accept the vice-presidential nomination. Harris will formally accept the presidential nomination during her speech on Thursday, a night dedicated to the theme "For the Future."