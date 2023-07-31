Watch: Banner plane crashes into New Hampshire beach; no injuries reported

The quake was 10 km deep, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said
A small banner plane crashed into New Hampshire's famous Hampton's beach on Saturday, reported international media outlets.
No injuries were reported, and the pilot remained unharmed. Lifeguards rushed to the scene to rescue the pilot.
According to international media reports, The Hampton Fire Department said the plane landed 30 yards off the shore, when they started receiving calls by beachgoers around noon.
A video shared on Twitter shows the plane crashing into the waters after which it tips over.
According to international media reports, the cause of the accident seems to be unsure and is being investigated, but an engine failure seems like the most probable cause.
In a video shared later by a media outlet, the pilot is seen being rescued by the lifeguard crew.
