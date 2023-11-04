Video: 'Friends' stars gather to say last goodbye to Matthew Perry at private funeral

Photo: X

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 11:13 AM

Dressed in black suits, Friends stars came together to bid farewell to their beloved Chandler Bing at a private funeral held in Los Angeles on Friday.

Matthew Perry, who died on October 28 at age 54, was laid to rest on Friday at the Forest Lawn cemetery in the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, less than a mile from the Warner Brothers studio where the show was filmed.

Together with Perry's parents and relatives, the Friends cast members gathered at the service. All five main stars of the show — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — were there, TMZ said.

Perry, who played wise-cracking Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 to 2004, was found dead in his Los Angeles home, generating an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow celebrities.

The surviving co-stars of the show paid tribute on Monday to their fallen castmate in a joint message lamenting his death as an "unfathomable loss."

Media including TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six reported Friday's event, posting long-distance and aerial photographs of people in attendance.

Here's a clip from X:

In all, about 20 people dressed in black attended and gathered around a burial plot, TMZ said.

Forest Hills did not respond to a Reuters request for confirmation.

The Friends co-stars issued a joint statement on Tuesday, saying they were "utterly devastated by the loss," adding that they would have more to say in time.

The cause and manner of Perry's death are to be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, following completion of an autopsy with toxicology tests.

Perry's death came one year after publication of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," which chronicled his decades-long struggle with addiction to prescription painkillers and alcohol. At the time, Perry said he had been sober for about 18 months.

Also on Friday, a foundation in Perry's name was launched to support people struggling with addiction.

The Matthew Perry Foundation "will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible," according its website.

The website leads with a quote from Perry that says, "When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned - I want helping others to be the first thing that's mentioned."

(With inputs from Reuters)

