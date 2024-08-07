Venezuela opposition leader defies court summons on election dispute

Nearly 20 per cent of non-EU migrants live in overcrowded accommodation
Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who has claimed victory in the country's presidential election, said on Wednesday that he will defy Supreme Court summons over the disputed results.
Gonzalez Urrutia spoke after at least 24 people died in violent protests following the announcement by election authorities that President Nicolas Maduro had won another term in the July 28 vote.
The opposition claims Gonzalez Urrutia won, and several countries have backed their call for election data to be published.
"If I go" to the Supreme Court, "I will be jeopardizing not only my freedom but more importantly: the will of the Venezuelan people expressed on July 28," said Gonzalez Urrutia in a post on social media.
Gonzalez Urrutia has been branded a "criminal" by Maduro and has not been seen in public for over a week.
Election authorities, seen as loyal to Maduro, have not made the data from each polling station public, saying they had been the victims of a computer hack.
Maduro has launched proceedings at the Supreme Court -- also seen as loyal to him -- to have his declared victory "validated," and authorities say they have handed the election data to the court.
"Is this an impartial procedure that respects the law? Am I condemned in advance?" asked Gonzalez Urrutia, who was summoned to appear on Wednesday morning.
