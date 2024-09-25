US not providing intelligence support to Israel for Lebanon operations, says Pentagon

Smoke billows over southern Lebanon following an Israeli strike, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, Lebanon, on Wednesday. REUTERS

The US military is not providing intelligence support to Israel for its operations in Lebanon, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, adding the United States was making "a full-court press" for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh also said no Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon appeared imminent, but referred reporters to Israel for questions about its operations and plans.