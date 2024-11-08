US House: Trump's Republicans hold narrow edge in fight for majority

Photo: Reuters file

Donald Trump's Republicans held on to a narrow edge on Friday as election officials tallied the final votes that will determine control of the US House of Representatives, though Democrats succeeded in flipping a pair of New York state seats.

Republicans have secured at least 211 seats, seven short of the majority in the 435-member chamber, with 24 races left to be called, according to projections by Edison Research. Republicans are set to hold a majority of least 53 seats in the Senate. Full congressional control by Republicans would give Trump great leeway to pursue policies including sweeping tax cuts, energy deregulation and border security controls. Should Democrats succeed in capturing a majority, which would require them to win 18 of the 24 as-yet uncalled seats, it would give them a bulwark to push back against him.

Democrats' hopes of capturing the House run through parts of California and New York, where challengers overnight succeeded in flipping two Republican seats. Laura Gillen unseated Republican US Representative Anthony D'Esposito to represent a section of New York City's Long Island suburbs and Josh Riley beat Republican US Representative Marc Molinaro in the state's Catskills region.

In Nebraska, centrist Republican US Representative Don Bacon held off a challenge by Democrat Tony Vargas in a liberal-leaning Omaha-area district.

Republicans' majority in the Senate will allow them to confirm Trump's appointments of cabinet members, judges and other personnel, though they will not have the 60 votes needed to quickly pass most legislation.