US House rejects Trump-backed speaker in first ballot

Mike Johnson was unable to earn the support of a simple majority in the lower chamber of Congress

Published: Fri 3 Jan 2025, 11:10 PM

Photo: Reuters

Divided Republicans in the US House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker in the opening round of voting Friday as right-wing rebels defied incoming president Donald Trump to block the return of Mike Johnson.

The Louisiana lawmaker was unable to earn the support of a simple majority in the lower chamber of Congress, where the Republicans' already threadbare majority was reduced to just 219-215 in November's presidential election.

Johnson secured 216 votes, beating Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries by one — but with three Republicans not backing their leader, the process now goes to a second round.

