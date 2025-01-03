US House rejects Trump-backed speaker in first ballot

Photo: Reuters

Divided Republicans in the US House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker in the opening round of voting Friday as right-wing rebels defied incoming president Donald Trump to block the return of Mike Johnson.

The Louisiana lawmaker was unable to earn the support of a simple majority in the lower chamber of Congress, where the Republicans' already threadbare majority was reduced to just 219-215 in November's presidential election.

Johnson secured 216 votes, beating Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries by one — but with three Republicans not backing their leader, the process now goes to a second round.