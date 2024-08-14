US envoy Hochstein says Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah can avoid war

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati (R) meets with US special envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut on Wednesday amid regional tensions during the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip. AFP

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 2:37 PM

US envoy Amos Hochstein said on Wednesday he believed all-out war between Israel and Lebanon's powerful militant group Hezbollah could be avoided but that Israel and Hamas needed to move towards a peace agreement for Gaza without further delay.

Iran-backed Hezbollah began cross-border attacks on Israel soon after Israeli forces began a military assault on Gaza in response to the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Israeli fire, initially confined to Lebanon's border area, has now targeted senior Hezbollah, Hamas and other figures further north.

Hochstein, a senior adviser to US President Joe Biden, landed in Beirut on Wednesday to deter an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, after the latter killed a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut's southern suburbs last month.

"We continue to believe that a diplomatic resolution is achievable because we continue to believe that no one truly wants a full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel," Hochstein said after talks with parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a strong Hezbollah ally.

Hochstein said he talked with Berri about the framework agreement on the table for a Gaza ceasefire, adding that deal would also help enable a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon that would prevent an outbreak of a wider war.

"He (Berri) and I agreed there is no more time to waste and there's no more valid excuses from any party for any further delay," he told a news conference.