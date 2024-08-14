E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

US envoy Hochstein says Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah can avoid war

Hochstein landed in Beirut on Wednesday to deter an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati (R) meets with US special envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut on Wednesday amid regional tensions during the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip. AFP
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati (R) meets with US special envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut on Wednesday amid regional tensions during the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip. AFP

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 2:37 PM

US envoy Amos Hochstein said on Wednesday he believed all-out war between Israel and Lebanon's powerful militant group Hezbollah could be avoided but that Israel and Hamas needed to move towards a peace agreement for Gaza without further delay.

Iran-backed Hezbollah began cross-border attacks on Israel soon after Israeli forces began a military assault on Gaza in response to the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Israeli fire, initially confined to Lebanon's border area, has now targeted senior Hezbollah, Hamas and other figures further north.


Hochstein, a senior adviser to US President Joe Biden, landed in Beirut on Wednesday to deter an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, after the latter killed a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut's southern suburbs last month.

"We continue to believe that a diplomatic resolution is achievable because we continue to believe that no one truly wants a full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel," Hochstein said after talks with parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a strong Hezbollah ally.


Hochstein said he talked with Berri about the framework agreement on the table for a Gaza ceasefire, adding that deal would also help enable a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon that would prevent an outbreak of a wider war.

"He (Berri) and I agreed there is no more time to waste and there's no more valid excuses from any party for any further delay," he told a news conference.

Hochstein is also due to meet with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and foreign minister Abdullah Bou Habib.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mikati said talks with Arab and Western leaders had intensified due to the seriousness of the situation in Lebanon and the region.

"We are facing uncertain opportunities for diplomacy which is now moving to prevent war and stop Israeli aggression," Mikati said in a speech ahead of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

When asked by a reporter whether Israel and Hezbollah could avoid a war, Hochstein replied: "I hope so, I believe so."


More news from World