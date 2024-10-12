US approves $1.2-billion sale of rockets, missiles to UAE

Photo: Reuters file used for illustrative purposes

The US on Friday announced the approval of a $1.2-billion sale to the UAE of precision munitions for multiple launch rocket systems.

The proposed sale of the GMLRS rockets and ATACMS missiles "will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by helping improve the security of an important regional partner," the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

It will "improve the UAE's capability to meet current and future threats by modernising its armed forces," the statement added.

The US state department approved the possible sale of the munitions to the UAE, and the DSCA on Friday provided the required notification to Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.

In its statement, the DSCA said the UAE Government has requested to buy 259 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) M31A1 Unitary Pods (1,554 missiles at six missiles per pod) and 203 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) M57 Unitary Missiles.