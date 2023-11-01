US: 3 students stabbed at Los Angeles high school

by Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 11:38 PM

Three students have reportedly been stabbed at Van Nuys High School on Wednesday.

According to local media reports, one of the three students is in a critical condition.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said that crews responded to the incident at around 11am (local time).

Authorities are currently searching for the suspect.

