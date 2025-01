The UAE's seismic network recorded a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Mexico on Sunday afternoon, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It was detected at 12.32pm local time.

Earlier, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said that an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the coast of Michoacan, Mexico, on Sunday.

The quake was at a depth of 91 km (56.54 miles), GFZ said.