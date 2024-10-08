UAE warns citizens in US to exercise caution as Hurricane Milton approaches

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes

The UAE mission in Washingotn called on the citizens of the country residing in the US to exercise caution as hurricane Milton is expected in Florida.

Hurricane Milton is expected in the areas of Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples, and the Gulf of Mexico.

The authority also urged citizens to follow all safety instructions issued by the authority on ground.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In case of any emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact on the following numbers: 0097180024 or 0097180044444. They can also get in touch by registering for the Tawajodi service.