UAE warns citizens in US to exercise caution as Hurricane Milton approaches

The authority also urged people to follow all safety instructions issued by the authority on ground

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes

The UAE mission in Washingotn called on the citizens of the country residing in the US to exercise caution as hurricane Milton is expected in Florida.

Hurricane Milton is expected in the areas of Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples, and the Gulf of Mexico.


The authority also urged citizens to follow all safety instructions issued by the authority on ground.

In case of any emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact on the following numbers: 0097180024 or 0097180044444. They can also get in touch by registering for the Tawajodi service.

Earlier in the day, UAE missions have issued alerts for citizens in Spain and France as Storm Kirk is expected to hit different regions.

The UAE Embassy in Paris and the UAE Embassy in Spain both urged UAE citizens to exercise caution.

