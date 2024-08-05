UAE warns citizens in Florida as floods hit region due to tropical storm

Siman was convicted based on videos he had shot of himself stealing valuables, cash, electronics as well as weapons, according to Czech radio
The UAE mission in Washington has called on its citizens residing in the state of Florida, US, to exercise caution due to heavy rains and floods resulting from tropical storm 'Debbie'.
The authority stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities of the state.
In case of emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register in the Tawajodi service.
Jaishankar confirms Hasina is in India, where she fled on Monday as protesters stormed her palace
Use of language such as a 'civil war' is in no way acceptable, says Justice Minister Heidi Alexander
Anwar's posts included a video showing the premier on a phone call with a Hamas official, offering his condolences
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week
Since last September, cases have surged in Congo due to a strain of the virus, which has recently been detected in nearby African countries
Earlier, the UK government urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately
Unrest related to misinformation about a mass stabbing that killed three young girls earlier this week has spread to multiple towns and cities