E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE warns citizens in Florida as floods hit region due to tropical storm

Citizens have been advised to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities of the state

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 10:03 AM

Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 10:07 AM

The UAE mission in Washington has called on its citizens residing in the state of Florida, US, to exercise caution due to heavy rains and floods resulting from tropical storm 'Debbie'.

The authority stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities of the state.


In case of emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register in the Tawajodi service.

ALSO READ:


Web Desk

More news from World