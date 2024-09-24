UAE President, US Secretary of State discuss situation in Middle East

Photos: WAM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as part of his official visit to the United States.

During separate meetings with Secretary Blinken and Sullivan, Sheikh Mohamed discussed the longstanding strategic relations between the two nations and their joint efforts to further strengthen these ties across various sectors.

The two sides also discussed a range of regional and international matters of shared concern, with a particular focus on the evolving situation in the Middle East.

They stressed the importance of preventing a wider escalation of the conflict, which threatens to further endanger peace and stability in the region.