UAE President holds phone calls with Bill Clinton; family of Jimmy Carter

Former president Trump promotes deregulation; Democratic presidential nominee supports stricter AI guidelines
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has held phone calls with former US President Bill Clinton and Jason Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter.
In a phone call made during his official visit to the United States, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged warm greetings with Bill Clinton, highlighting the important role he played in strengthening bilateral ties during his time in office.
Sheikh Mohamed wished the former President and his family continued health and happiness. Former President Clinton expressed his gratitude for the call and extended his best wishes to the UAE President.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In his conversation with Jason Carter, Sheikh Mohamed enquired about the former President's well-being and extended his best wishes for his ongoing good health. The UAE President praised Jimmy Carter's global humanitarian efforts, particularly his collaboration with the UAE, and in tackling neglected tropical diseases through the work of the Carter Centre. Sheikh Mohamed also noted the former President's contributions to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and worldwide.
The UAE President wished Jason Carter further success in continuing his grandfather's humanitarian legacy in his capacity as Chair of the Carter Centre, and reaffirmed his keenness to maintain collaboration with the Centre in the future.
ALSO READ:
Former president Trump promotes deregulation; Democratic presidential nominee supports stricter AI guidelines
The nine-month-old king penguin chick has shot to fame for his 23.5kg heft — the weight of an overstuffed suitcase
Vance faces pressure after Harris's strong debate performance
Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced since the latest round of fighting began Monday, officials said, some crossing the border to Syria to flee Israeli bombing
The victim's family said he should be spared, and the prosecutor's office that secured his murder conviction 21 years ago expressed doubts about the integrity of the case
The deceased was a 64-year-old American woman who had been suffering from a severely compromised immune system
Researchers say a record spate of wildfires this year has released massive amounts of carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere
The country is experiencing its worst drought in 61 years, President Noboa tells UN General Assembly