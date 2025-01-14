Trump's Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth slammed over remarks on women

Prior to his nomination, Hegseth strongly opposed women in combat roles but walked back that stance during the most contentious confirmation hearing in memory for a US defence secretary
US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth testifies during his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday. AFP
President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, came under fire during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday as Democrats railed against him and voiced deep concern about his inexperience, alleged drunkenness and past opposition to women in combat.
Hegseth, a former Fox News host, is one of the most controversial figures nominated to be Secretary of Defence. The 44-year-old slammed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the military, and, in his latest book, questioned whether the top US general has the job because he's Black.
Prior to his nomination, Hegseth strongly opposed women in combat roles but walked back that stance during the most contentious confirmation hearing in memory for a US defence secretary.
"Hegseth, I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job," said Senator Jack Reed, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Reed criticised an FBI investigation into Hegseth's past, saying it failed to sufficiently investigate extensive allegations against him.
A number of episodes have sparked concern among lawmakers, including a 2017 sexual assault allegation against Hegseth that did not result in charges and which he denies. He has also been accused of excessive drinking and financial mismanagement at veterans' organisations. Hegseth has vowed to abstain from alcohol if confirmed and said he made some financial errors but denies any wrongdoing.
Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand slammed Hegseth's past remarks about women in the US military, saying he would have to fundamentally change how he sees women who constitute 18% of the US military.
"We have hundreds -- HUNDREDS -- of women who serve in the infantry, lethal members of our military ... But you degrade them," Gillibrand said, raising her voice in a heated exchange.
"Please explain these types of statements because they're brutal, and they're mean."
Despite strong support from Trump's Republicans, Hegseth's confirmation may depend on his performance before the committee. As Hegseth walked into the packed hearing room, he was greeted with cheers and a standing ovation from supporters, with chants of "USA, USA, USA" and a shout of "Get 'em, Petey."
Senator Roger Wicker, the Republican who leads the committee, endorsed Hegseth, saying: "Admittedly, this nomination is unconventional. The nominee is unconventional."
"Regarding his personal conduct, Hegseth has admitted to falling short, as we all do from time to time," Wicker said.
Hegseth's opening remarks to the committee, praising Trump, were repeatedly interrupted by protesters. He vowed to bring back a warrior culture to the US military and said "accountability is coming" for those who fall short.
Reuters was first to report that Trump's incoming administration is drawing up a list of generals to fire.
"(Trump) believes, and I humbly agree, that it's time to give someone with dust on his boots the helm. A change agent," Hegseth said.
Asked about his remarks opposing women in combat, Hegseth cited the need to eliminate quotas for frontline roles. Gillibrand fired back that no such quotas exist.
He later told Republican Senator Joni Ernst, herself a veteran, that he would support women in combat roles "given the standards remain high, and we will have a review to ensure the standards have not been eroded."
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said she doubted Hegseth had tempered his opposition to women in combat, saying: "The song you sang is not the song you come in here today to sing."
In a 2021 incident first reported by Reuters, Hegseth was branded an "insider threat" by a fellow member of the Army National Guard over his tattoos. Hegseth noted the incident during the hearing, which led him to be pulled from Guard duty in Washington during President Joe Biden's inauguration.
In recent weeks, Trump's party has coalesced around his pick.
Still, the slim Republican Senate majority means that Hegseth can lose support from no more than three senators to be confirmed, if Democrats and independents unite against him.
Cabinet nominees almost never lose Senate votes, because they typically are withdrawn if they seem to be in trouble.
The last nominee who was defeated was former Senator John Tower, a nominee to be Secretary of Defence, in 1989. Tower was investigated over claims of drunkenness and inappropriate behaviour with women.
If confirmed, Hegseth could make good on Trump's promises to rid the military of generals he accuses of pursuing progressive diversity policies.
Hegseth, who has little management experience, would be in charge of an organisation with a nearly $1 trillion budget, 1.3 million active-duty service members and nearly one million civilian workers.
The next secretary of defence will face a number of major overseas issues, including active conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and the expansion of China's military, issues that received only glancing attention during a hearing focused far more on culture war issues.