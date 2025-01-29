Trump's health secretary pick RFK Jr faces critical Senate hearing

Robert F Kennedy Jr and President Donald Trump greet each other at a campaign event sponsored by conservative group Turning Point USA, in Duluth, Georgia, US, on October 23, 2024. — Reuters

Robert F Kennedy Jr faces a pivotal Senate hearing where he would be grilled on his history of promoting vaccine misinformation and plans to upend US science agencies as he bids to become President Donald Trump's health secretary.

If confirmed, the 71-year-old Kennedy family scion and former environmental lawyer would take the helm of a department overseeing more than 80,000 employees and a $1.7 trillion budget at a time when scientists are sounding the alarm over the potential for bird flu to trigger a human pandemic.

Critics have labelled him dangerously unqualified, citing his promotion of debunked claims linking measles vaccines to autism, his suggestion that HIV does not cause Aids, his financial interests in law firms suing pharmaceutical companies, and more.

At the same time, the former Democrat has garnered praise for his "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) agenda, which riffs on Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan and emphasises combatting the nation's chronic disease epidemic through healthier eating and prioritizing wellness.

Complicating his path to confirmation, a conservative group founded by former vice-president Mike Pence has raised concerns about Kennedy's past donations to organisations supporting abortion access — an issue that could alienate Republicans and jeopardise his chances of securing the necessary 50 votes.

"His stance on multiple health issues goes against established scientific knowledge — and these are huge red flags," said Syra Madad, an epidemiologist and fellow at Harvard Belfer Centre.

Though he has tried to soften his vaccine scepticism in recent months, Kennedy, or "RFK Jr" as he is widely known, spent two decades promoting vaccine conspiracy theories, especially around Covid-19 shots — which he called the "deadliest ever made".

He has also stated that he exclusively drinks raw milk, claiming it "advances human health" — a stance he maintains even as bird flu spreads among US cattle and has been shown to contaminate unpasteurized milk.

Another frequent target of his ire is the presence of fluoride in the nation's public water supplies, introduced in the mid-20th century to reduce dental cavities.

While his criticism of this practice has generated controversy, he also has the support of some in the scientific community who question whether the benefits of water fluoridation outweigh potential neurotoxic risks, particularly as fluoride is now readily available through toothpaste.

Kennedy initially ran as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election, setting the campaign ablaze with a string of bizarre and headline-grabbing revelations.