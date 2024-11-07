Trump's America-first agenda to test ties with India

Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi . AFP File Photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump call each other friends but analysts say that looming trade disputes will test their cosy relationship when the latter again becomes US President.

The bear hugs and bonhomie both men have shared during their official encounters belie Trump's occasionally aggressive posture towards New Delhi in his first term, when he dubbed India a "tariff king" and "trade abuser".

Trump pledged to impose "reciprocal" tariffs on countries that have trade surpluses with the United States, a move that could stymie industries in the world's fifth-largest economy.

"Look at the direction Trump wants to take America... to bring economic and industrial activity back to the US," Indrani Bagchi, the chief executive of the Delhi-based Ananta Aspen Centre think-tank, told AFP.

"For decades America has lived off the idea that things are produced elsewhere and you get them cheap," she added.

"If manufacturing indeed moves back to the US, what does that mean for countries that have a trade surplus with America?"

India is the ninth-largest trading partner of the United States, with a trade surplus of more than $30 billion in the 2023-24 financial year.

Modi's government has also sought to promote local manufacturing through its "Make in India" campaign, offering simplified laws and generous tax concessions for new enterprises.

This initiative has borne fruit with a growing presence by Apple and other tech giants seeking to diversify their supply chains out of China.

And India's biggest tech companies, including TCS and Infosys, have become corporate leviathans by giving their American counterparts a means to outsource their information technology needs to a cheaper labour force.

All could take a hit if Trump seeks to fulfil his pledge to bring jobs back onshore and unleash a "tariff war", Ashok Malik of business consultancy The Asia Group told AFP.

Trump's reprisal of his aggressive first-term trade policy will again be primarily aimed at China "but won't leave India unaffected," he added.

Modi and Trump both enjoy staunch support from their right-wing constituencies, have a shared indifference to established political norms and espouse a similar populist country-first rhetoric.

The duo heaped praise on each other in a joint appearance at a Houston stadium during Trump's first term in 2019, touting a close, personal alliance in front of tens of thousands of Indian-Americans.

Around 50,000 people attended the event, billed as the largest gathering ever staged for a foreign leader other than the pope in the United States.

Modi returned the favour the next year by hosting Trump at a rally in his home state of Gujarat that was attended by an estimated 100,000 people.

"He's a friend of mine," Trump said of the Indian leader on a podcast hosted by comedian Andrew Schultz last month.

"On the outside, he looks like he's your father. He's the nicest. Total killer."

Professor Harsh V Pant of King's College London told AFP that India stood to benefit from the personal warmth shared between the two leaders.

"Modi is certainly the kind of strong leader Trump likes," he said.