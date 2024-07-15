Trump website features image of his bloody face to raise funds

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with what appears to be blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. AFP

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 3:50 PM

Former US President Donald Trump's website featured an image of him with a bloodied face on Monday morning to urge supporters to donate to his campaign and come together in the spirit of unity and peace following this weekend's shooting.

The website redirected prospective donors to a page on fundraising platform WinRed that shows a black and white image taken by an Associated Press photographer that Trump has described as "iconic."

It shows the Republican candidate's face streaked with blood and his fist raised in defiance after a bullet pierced his upper right ear at a rally in Pennsylvania. The image was captioned with the words "FEAR NOT" written in upper case letters.

A message below the image read: "Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again." The page also carried Trump's signature and gave visitors to the website options to contribute at different levels.

In an interview published late on Sunday by the New York Post, Trump spoke about the images taken of him immediately after he was shot, including the photo featured on his campaign website.

"A lot of people say it's the most iconic photo they've ever seen," Trump was quoted as saying in the New York Post. "They're right and I didn't die. Usually you have to die to have an iconic picture."