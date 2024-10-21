Trump visits McDonald's branch in swing state, hands out french fries to customers

Photo: Donald Trump/X

With the US presidential election just over two weeks away, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, visited a McDonald's branch in the swing state of Pennsylvania, where he put on a yellow apron and cooked batches of french fries to customers.

At the restaurant, Trump removed his suit jacket, dipped wire baskets of potatoes in sizzling oil before salting them and handing them out to some of his supporters through the drive-through window of the venue, which had been closed to the general public. Thousands of people lined the street opposite the restaurant to watch.

He commented by saying this was something he had wanted to do "all my life."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"I like this job," said Trump, whose adoration for fast food is well-known. "I'm having a lot of fun here", he added.

Trump has said the McDonald's visit was intended in part as a jab at his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who says she worked at the fast-food chain during her college years in California.

He again accused Harris of lying about having previously worked at McDonald's, though he has provided no evidence to back that up.

Harris spokesperson Ian Sams said the stunt was a sign of the real-estate mogul's desperation.